Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Drops By 44.7%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 667,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Histogen by 456.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 789,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Histogen by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ HSTO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.22. 774,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

