Short Interest in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Rises By 87.5%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHLA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,408. HH&L Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

