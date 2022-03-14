Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Expands By 91.4%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 408,500 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the February 13th total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Guardion Health Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.07.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 price objective for the company.
About Guardion Health Sciences (Get Rating)
Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.
