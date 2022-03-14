Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Expands By 91.4%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 408,500 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the February 13th total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 83.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 485,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 69,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 313,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

