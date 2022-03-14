Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Expands By 88.5%

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the February 13th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,054.2 days.

Shares of CMPRF stock remained flat at $$0.75 on Monday. Gentera has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Separately, Barclays raised Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Gentera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.