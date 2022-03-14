Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Declines By 33.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FNX stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.01. 1,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,583. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.406 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after buying an additional 31,609 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period.

