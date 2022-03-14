Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Increases By 93.4%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the February 13th total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLWT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech in the second quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Euro Tech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

