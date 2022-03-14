Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Rises By 71.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the February 13th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE ETV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 282,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $16.86.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
