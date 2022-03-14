Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Grows By 73.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the February 13th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.3 days.

Shares of DPZUF remained flat at $$72.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.88.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

