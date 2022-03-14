Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Grows By 73.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the February 13th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.3 days.
Shares of DPZUF remained flat at $$72.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.88.
About Domino's Pizza Enterprises
