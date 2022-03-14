Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Grows By 109.6%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGDDY. Barclays cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

