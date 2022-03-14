Short Interest in CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Decreases By 47.3%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CGGYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,675. CGG has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.
CGG Company Profile (Get Rating)
