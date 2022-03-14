Short Interest in CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Decreases By 47.3%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CGGYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,675. CGG has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Get CGG alerts:

CGG Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.