Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rises By 41.1%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the 4th quarter worth $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

ALLT stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

