Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Decreases By 49.1%

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the February 13th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.68. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,612. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

