Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 426.50 ($5.59) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 493.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 509.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £844.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 306 ($4.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 565 ($7.40).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Paul Hollingworth acquired 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £20,019.82 ($26,231.42).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

