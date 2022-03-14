Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($28.37) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.67) to GBX 2,590 ($33.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,165.11 ($28.37).

Get Entain alerts:

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,536.50 ($20.13) on Monday. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 36.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,625.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,075.47).

Entain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.