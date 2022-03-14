Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €151.40 ($164.57).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($159.78) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded down €0.95 ($1.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €80.05 ($87.01). 69,216 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €98.87 and its 200 day moving average is €125.81. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.40 ($71.09) and a 52 week high of €205.40 ($223.26). The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

