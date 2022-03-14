Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SCVL stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoe Carnival (SCVL)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.