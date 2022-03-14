Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SCVL stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 593.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.