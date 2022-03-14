Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of SHLS opened at $17.92 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,793,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

