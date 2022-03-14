Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Shift4 Payments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

FOUR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

FOUR stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after buying an additional 628,609 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

