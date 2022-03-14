Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CEO Buys $1,739,648.04 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00.

FOUR traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,427. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

