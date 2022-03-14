SHIELD Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $117,230.35 and $14.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,088.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.78 or 0.06633980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00267163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.03 or 0.00735198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00066675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.00468233 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00392489 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.