Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHEL. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Shell has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

