Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Up 73.8% in February

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the February 13th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SAWLF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

