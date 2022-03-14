Secret Market Capitalization Achieves $730.56 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Secret has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for $4.47 or 0.00011517 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $730.56 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00243214 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033832 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.12 or 0.01102128 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.