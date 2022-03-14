Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) and SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Head to Head Analysis

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) and SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Seaboard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of SunOpta shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.3% of Seaboard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of SunOpta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Seaboard and SunOpta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaboard $9.23 billion 0.49 $570.00 million $490.36 7.88 SunOpta $812.62 million 0.61 -$4.14 million ($0.08) -57.38

Seaboard has higher revenue and earnings than SunOpta. SunOpta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seaboard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Seaboard and SunOpta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A SunOpta 0 0 2 0 3.00

SunOpta has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.01%. Given SunOpta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunOpta is more favorable than Seaboard.

Volatility and Risk

Seaboard has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunOpta has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seaboard and SunOpta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaboard 6.18% 13.47% 7.99% SunOpta -0.51% 1.38% 0.59%

Summary

Seaboard beats SunOpta on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seaboard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc. manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. The Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment provides plant-based beverages, and liquid and dry ingredients that utilizes almond, soy, coconut, oat, hemp, and other bases, as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages. This segment also packages dry- and oil-roasted in-shell sunflower and sunflower kernels, as well as corn-, soy-, and legume-based roasted snacks; and processes and sells raw sunflower inshell and kernel for food and feed applications. The Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers individually quick frozen (IQF) fruits, such as strawberries, blueberries, mangos, pineapples, blends, and other berries for retail; and IQF and bulk frozen fruits, including purÃ©es, fruit cups, and smoothies for foodservice, and custom fruit preparations for industrial use. This segment also provides fruit snacks comprising bars, twists, ropes, and bite-sized products. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

