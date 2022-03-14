SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 46.2% in February

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SCWorx stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SCWorx during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCWorx by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SCWorx during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

