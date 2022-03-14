Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SRL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.39. 167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,419. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating ) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.84% of Scully Royalty worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

