Scotiabank Cuts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$185.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WSP Global in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$187.79.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global stock traded down C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$164.83. 78,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,094. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.41 billion and a PE ratio of 40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$115.44 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$165.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$168.11.

In related news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

WSP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.