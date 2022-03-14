ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Up 37.9% in February

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 54.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the third quarter worth about $4,835,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth about $6,076,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the third quarter worth approximately $17,550,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 59.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 29,857 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,000. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

