Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Raised by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

