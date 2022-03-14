Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $26.30 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $33.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

