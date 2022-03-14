Schwab Charitable Fund Has $235,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

