Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 159.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AVAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

