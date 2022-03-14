Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.21%.

SVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.