Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

