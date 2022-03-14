Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urban One by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban One by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

