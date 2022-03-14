Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 671.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.44 on Monday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

