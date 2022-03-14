SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.46.

SBA Communications stock opened at $320.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 150.65 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $256.82 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,016 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

