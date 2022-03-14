SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.46.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,016. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $320.21. 12,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.68. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $256.82 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 150.53 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

