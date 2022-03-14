SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SBFG opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

