Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.30%.

In related news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,763 shares of company stock valued at $961,190. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,703,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

