Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,828 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $52.17. 720,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,256,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

