Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 11,104 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,355,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises about 2.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $223,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,594. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

