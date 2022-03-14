Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 11,302 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after acquiring an additional 115,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.56. 281,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,168,110. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

