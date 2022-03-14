Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $137.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,303,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $137,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000.
Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,985. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average of $102.29. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $107.46.
