Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 333,906 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,074,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,906 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $312,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,217,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876,939. The company has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

