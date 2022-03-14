SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $1,512,000.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP opened at $107.68 on Monday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.