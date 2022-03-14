Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $4.50.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SZGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($34.78) to €28.50 ($30.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($33.37) to €30.10 ($32.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.74) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.