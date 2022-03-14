salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Critical Comparison

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for salesforce.com and Avalara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com 0 6 31 1 2.87 Avalara 0 0 14 0 3.00

salesforce.com currently has a consensus price target of $304.68, indicating a potential upside of 53.95%. Avalara has a consensus price target of $166.77, indicating a potential upside of 106.12%. Given Avalara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Risk and Volatility

salesforce.com has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalara has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares salesforce.com and Avalara’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com $26.49 billion 7.36 $1.44 billion $1.50 131.93 Avalara $698.98 million 10.13 -$125.23 million ($1.45) -55.80

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares salesforce.com and Avalara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com 5.45% 4.76% 3.02% Avalara -17.92% -9.53% -4.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of salesforce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Avalara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Avalara on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing. The company was founded by Rory Rawlings, Scott McFarlane, and Jared R. Vogt in August 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

