Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE SFE opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

