Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE SFE opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
