Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 268 ($3.51) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.65) to GBX 231 ($3.03) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 263.80 ($3.46).

SBRE opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £502.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 276 ($3.62). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.77.

About Sabre Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.