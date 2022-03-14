Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 268 ($3.51) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.65) to GBX 231 ($3.03) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 263.80 ($3.46).

SBRE opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £502.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 276 ($3.62). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.77.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

